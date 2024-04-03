Economic Report of the President draws on work of SIEPR scholars

The annual release of the Economic Report of the President presents an overview of the nation’s economic progress and key policy concerns of the White House.

This year, the 487-page report from President Biden delves into issues related to the aging population, jobs, affordable housing, international trade, artificial intelligence, and the transition to clean energy.

The 2024 report, prepared by the Council of Economic Advisers and released in March, taps the work of several SIEPR scholars and demonstrates how policy-relevant research informs government discussions and decisions. Their studies on topics ranging from labor market changes to the long-term effects of foreclosures underpin a variety of assessments in the report. And notably, in the chapter on “An Economic Framework for Understanding Artificial Intelligence,” the contributions of SIEPR scholars play a significant informative role.

The economic impact of artificial intelligence

Examples of SIEPR fellows and their work credited in the report for illuminating AI implications include:

On remote work, housing and more

Following are more examples of cited studies on other key economic issues from SIEPR scholars:

Citations in the report also include former student affiliates or postdoctoral fellows of SIEPR — a testament to the institute’s mission in fostering the next generation of policy thought leaders. One example is Luca Braghieri, a former SIEPR graduate fellowship recipient who co-authored with SIEPR senior fellows Matthew Gentzkow and Hunt Allcott a 2019 paper on the welfare effects of social media. Braghieri’s recent study on social media and mental health is cited in the 2024 Economic Report of the President.