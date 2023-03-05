Economic Report of the President shows SIEPR scholars making a difference

Since 1950, every U.S. president outlines his economic agenda with an overview of the country’s current financial health. Think of it as the White House equivalent of a corporate annual report.

This year’s Economic Report of the President tackles a range of issues — from the COVID-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine to cryptocurrency and labor shortages — and their effects on the U.S. economy. Prepared by the Council of Economic Advisers and timed to the release of the president’s proposed budget, the report relies heavily on economic policy research.

The 2023 report from President Biden credits studies by more than two dozen SIEPR scholars, showcasing the way in which the institute’s research directly informs policy discussions and decisions.

Some of the research — such as Gopi Shah Goda’s estimates of how severe COVID illnesses may be contributing to declines in the U.S. labor supply — is new scholarship that dovetails perfectly with urgent policy questions. Other work is decades old but still relevant in today’s economy, such as Timothy Bresnahan’s 2002 paper on the Microsoft antitrust case that was cited in this year’s report dealing with competition in the digital age.

Following are more examples of SIEPR affiliates — including senior fellows and pre- and postdoctoral fellows — and their studies cited in the report: