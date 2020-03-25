Skip to content Skip to navigation

Following the economic impact of COVID-19

Corona Virus
Mar 25 2020
Following the economic impact of COVID-19

Posted In:

SIEPR in the News

As the impact of the coronavirus pandemic continues to unfold, SIEPR experts are providing analysis, research and ideas meant to inform the decisions being made today by economic policymakers. Follow them here, and also on Twitter and Facebook.

AUGUST 16, 2020

sean reardon | THE philadelphia inquirer

Many private schools are planning to open in person as public schools are stuck online

AUGUST 14, 2020

greg rosston | the hill

No more gut-based strategies: Using evidence to solve the digital divide

AUGUST 11, 2020

Paul oyer | marketplace

Must workers choose between benefits and flexibility?

AUGUST 10, 2020

NICHOLAS BLOOM | Christian Science monitor

As recovery falters, can Washington reach a deal?

August 5, 2020

nicholas bloom | politico

A growing side effect of the pandemic: Permanent job loss

JULY 27, 2020

sean reardon | The globe and mail

Affluent U.S. parents turn to private ‘pandemic pods’ to navigate new homeschooling reality

JULY 27, 2020

andrew hall | usa today

Our research shows what to do now to maximize election turnout and voter health amid COVID

JULY 24, 2020

nicholas bloom | wall street journal

Does a Raise or Remote Work Sound Better?

JULY 23, 2020

TOM DEE | new york times

Should 5-year-olds start school this year?

JULY 22, 2020

mark cullen | datebook

The future of live music? Flower crowns, face masks and hand sanitizer

JULY 14, 2020

Jay Bhattacharya | roll call

Experts: Public trust in science, data key to COVID-19 vaccine credibility

JULY 14, 2020

Arun Chandrasekhar | BBC News

India coronavirus: Videos by Nobel laureate help fight pandemic

JULY 14, 2020

nicholas bloom | the guardian

End of the office: the quiet, grinding loneliness of working from home

JULY 13, 2020

anat admati | bloomberg

Wall Street reaps a bonanza on Fed’s support for corporate debt

JULY 13, 2020

joseph grundfest | reuters

Ex-Dela. judges defend Securities Act forum clauses in Calif. Dropbox case

JULY 13, 2020

erik brynjolfsson | nyt

The pandemic has accelerated demands for a more skilled work force

JULY 13, 2020

nicholas bloom | usa today

Will the remote work craze sparked by COVID-19 sound a death knell for office buildings?

JULY 11, 2020

alison morantz | wall street journal

As Offices Reopen Amid Coronavirus, Workers Clash Over Masks, Cubicle Barriers and Lysol

JULY 9, 2020

nicholas bloom | sf chronicle

Laid-off H-1B visa holders face painful predicament

JULY 7, 2020

Rob Fairlie | good morning america

#BlackOutDay2020: Skip Amazon and support these Black-owned bookstores

JULY 7, 2020

mARK CULLEN | SF CHRONICLE

Does coronavirus linger in the air? More than 200 scientists urge WHO to recognize aerosol transmission

JULY 7, 2020

colleen honigsberg | wall street journal

Banks Could Get $24 Billion in Fees From PPP Loans

JULY 7, 2020

andrew hall | REUTERS

Explainer: Fraud is rare in U.S. mail-in voting. Here are the methods that prevent it

JULY 7, 2020

rob fairlie | mother jones

#BuyBlack Has Helped Black Businesses Hit by COVID. But It Won’t Solve the Biggest Problems.

JULY 6, 2020

david grusky | the guardian

Why the Covid-19 financial crisis will leave lasting scars on Gen Z

JULY 4, 2020

DAVID GRUSKY | THE GUARDIAN

Where you bank can make a big difference for racial justice

JULY 4, 2020

rob fairlie | cnbc

Montgomery County’s public schools are still segregated. It’s time to fix that.

JULY 3, 2020

NICHOLAS BLOOM | Washington post

The big factor holding back the U.S. economic recovery: Child care

JULY 2, 2020

NICHOLAS BLOOM | NYT

Is the five-day office week over?

JULY 2, 2020

Scott rozelle | cnn

Ending poverty in 2020 was going to be Xi's crowning achievement. Coronavirus might have ruined it

JUNE 26, 2020

nicholas bloom | whyy

Post-pandemic — should we keep working from home?

jUNE 24, 2020
sean reardon | nyt

If true justice and equality are ever to be achieved in the United States, the country must finally take seriously what it owes black Americans.

JUNE 23, 2020
nicholas bloom | reuters

The looming war over working from home

JUNE 22, 2020
Andrew hall | la times

Trump claims without evidence that mail voting leads to cheating: A guide to facts on absentee ballots

JUNE 22, 2020
REBECCA DIAMOND | Stanford NEWS

Stanford study finds home foreclosures can have devastating, long-term impacts

JUNE 22, 2020
Rebecca diamond | SIEPR NEWS

Study finds home foreclosures can have devastating, long-term impacts

JUNE 19, 2020
NICHOLAS BLOOM | bloomberg

This is not the end of cities

JUNE 18, 2020
NICHOLAS BLOOM | BOSTON GLOBE

US, California unemployment claims continue to decline, but overall picture still grim

JUNE 17, 2020
Nicholas bloom | boston globe

With home offices here to stay, should employers pay for upgrades?

JUNE 17, 2020
judith goldstein | washington post

The WTO is getting a new boss. Here's who's in the running.

JUNE 15, 2020
NICHOLAS BLOOM | wbur

Is the virtual workplace here to stay?

JUNE 14, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | Bloomberg

Millions of job losses are at risk of becoming permanent

JUNE 13, 2020
Grant miller | new york times

What the pandemic reveals about the male ego

JUNE 12, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | New york times

What do I do if my employer does something I can't abide?

JUNE 12, 2020
victor fuchs | jama network

Health care policy after the COVID-19 pandemic

JUNE 11, 2020
jonathan levin | wall street journal

What will business school look like in the fall?

JUNE 11, 2020
Mark Duggan & David grusky | the atlantic

The millenial mental health-crisis

JUNE 9, 2020
Nick Bloom | NYT

What if working from home goes on... forever?

JUNE 7, 2020
Andrew Hall | NYT

Amid pandemic and upheaval, new cyberthreats to the presidential election

JUNE 5, 2020
John cochrane | WSJ

'The Deficit Myth' review: years of magical thinking

JUNE 5, 2020
Ed lazear | NYT

Lazear on the jobs report

JUNE 3, 2020
Rob fairlie | abc news

Small businesses already hurt by coronavirus face more devastation due to looting

June 3, 2020
Matt gentzkow | NYT

The George Floyd election

JUNE 1, 2020
Ramin toloui | NYT

Poor countries face a debt crisis ‘unlike anything we have seen’

May 28, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | PBS

Could the pandemic usher in a new era of working from home?

MAY 27, 2020
Anat admati | cnn

Silicon Valley is throwing money behind Covid-19 efforts, hoping for results

MAY 25, 2020
Matt Gentzkow | new york times

The coronavirus is deadliest where democrats live

May 25, 2020
ROBERT FAIRLE | Washington post

Number of working black business owners falls 40 percent, far more than other groups amid coronavirus

MAY 21, 2020
NICHOLAS BLOOM | NBC News

Mark Zuckerberg: Half of Facebook may work remotely by 2030

May 21, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | New York Times

Many jobs may vanish forever as layoffs mount

MAY 20, 2020
Josh rauh | la TIMES

Free money: Amid the coronavirus, a monthly paycheck from the feds doesn't seem crazy

MAY 20, 2020
Joseph Grundfest | new york times

Trump's vaccine chief has vast ties to drug industry, posing possible conflicts

May 20, 2020
Andrew Hall | Washington Post

Examining the arguments against voting by mail: Does it really lead to fraud or benefit only Democrats?

May 16, 2020
Michael Boskin | New York Times

How Washington learned to embrace the budget deficit

May 15, 2020
Anat Admati | Mercury News

Coronavirus: How one small San Jose business came back from the brink

May 14, 2020
Ed Lazear | Washington Post

Covid-19’s health effects are concentrated on older people. But the economic effects are hurting the young and poor.

May 14, 2020
Jack Blundell, Nicholas Bloom, and Luigi Pistaferri | SIEPR Policy Brief

Softening the pandemic's blow to workers

May 14, 2020
Susan Athey | Project Syndicate

Everyone wins from vaccine cooperation

May 13, 2020
Sean Reardon | Technology Review

The children being left behind by America’s online schooling

May 13, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | USA Today

Working from home during the coronavirus pandemic: How to cope

May 13, 2020
Marshall Burke | CNN

What does air pollution have to do with Covid-19?

May 12, 2020
Roger Noll | SF Chronicle

Sports is plotting a return. The stakes are huge

May 11, 2020
Joshua Rauh | LA Times

Republicans seek to exploit COVID-19 crisis to cut Social Security benefits

May 10, 2020
Joshua Rauh | Washington Post

Top White House advisers, unlike their boss, increasingly worry stimulus spending is costing too much

May 8, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | New York Times

White-collar companies race to be last to return to the office

May 8, 2020
Hanno Lustig | SIEPR News

Just how bad is it? The portrayal of unemployment news matters

May 6, 2020
Darrell Duffie | Bloomberg

Fed embraces Libor again and risks undermining push to kill it

May 5, 2020
David Lobell | Stanford News

COVID-19 could exacerbate food insecurity around the world, Stanford expert warns

May 5, 2020
Maya Rossin-Slater & Petra Persson | Psychology Today

Can COVID-19 stress have an impact on pregnancy?

May 4, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | Mercury News

Coronavirus made telework necessary. Now Santa Clara County wants to explore ways to keep it.

May 4, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | The Atlantic

Work from home is here to stay

May 4, 2020
Susan Athey | New York Times

In the race for a coronavirus vaccine, we must go big. Really, really big.

April 30, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | Newsweek

Remote work is here to stay. But what does that mean for productivity - and mental health?

April 28, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | The Guardian

How the face mask became the world's most coveted commodity

April 28, 2020
Michael Boskin | The Guardian

Economic recovery from the Covid-19 crisis will need a balancing act

April 27, 2020
Anat Admati | Marketplace

Why is the stock market doing well right now?

April 24, 2020
Joshua Rauh | The Hill

How to pay for stimulus checks

April 22, 2020
Mark Duggan, Kevin Schulman, Kate Bundorf | SIEPR News

The coronavirus pandemic and U.S. health policy

April 21, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | Chicago Tribune

Back to work? Companies finding it easier said than done

April 20, 2020

Jonathan Rodden | Foreign Affairs

How America's urban-rural divide has shaped the pandemic

April 17, 2020
Matt Gentzkow | Los Angeles Times 

Column: Gun-toting Republicans ignoring quarantine orders? Yes, even coronavirus has become part of the culture wars

April 17, 2020
Andrew Hall | Washington Post

No, voting by mail does not give either party an advantage. Here’s how we know.

April 16, 2020
Andrew Hall | SIEPR News

New research on voting by mail shows neutral partisan effects

April 15, 2020
Amit Seru | Barron's

If you want a quick recovery, forgive debts

April 15, 2020
Anat Admati | USA Today

Some stimulus checks are being sent to wrong accounts: 'The bank account number is not even close."

April 15, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | Reuters

With confidence shattered, the road to a 'normal' U.S. economy looks long

April 15, 2020
Matt Gentzkow | WIRED

Trump voters aren't staying in as much as everybody else

April 15, 2020
Matt Gentzkow | SIEPR News

'Coronavirus culture war'? Shedding light on the role of political beliefs in social distancing

April 15, 2020
Matt Gentzkow | CNN

How do political beliefs impact the response to coronavirus?

April 14, 2020
Ramin Toloui | SIEPR Policy Brief

What the IMF can do now to confront COVID-19

April 13, 2020
George P. Shultz, Michael J. Boskin, and John B. Taylor | Gulf Times

Lessons from crises past

April 13, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | SIEPR News

Expecting a quick economic recovery? Don't hold your breath

April 12, 2020
Jay Bhattacharya | NPR

How antibody tests can inform public policies to mitigate coronavirus pandemic

April 11, 2020
Robert Fairlie | The New York Times

Black-owned businesses could face hurdles in federal aid program

April 8, 2020
Matt Gentzkow | The Washington Post

Why Trump has received a much smaller approval bump than other world leaders during the pandemic

April 6, 2020
Nicholas Bloom & Luigi Pistaferri | Vox

Prepare for large wage cuts if you are younger and work in a small firm

April 2, 2020
Maria Polyakova | SIEPR Policy Brief

Can masks help with reopening the economy?

April 2, 2020
Marshall Burke | The Atlantic

The pandemic is turning the natural world upside down

April 1, 2020
Luigi Pistaferri | SIEPR News

Q&A: What's behind the gender gap in disability benefits?

April 1, 2020
Mark Lemley | Stanford Law School

Stanford’s Mark Lemley on effort to make IP available to end COVID-19 pandemic

March 31, 2020
Hanno Lustig | Bloomberg

Pay a bounty to develop a Covid-19 vaccine faster

March 31, 2020
Marshall Burke | The Guardian

‘We can’t go back to normal’: how will coronavirus change the world?

March 30, 2020
Darrell Duffie | Los Angeles Times

Column: Economists agree with doctors that prematurely lifting lockdown would be disastrous

March 30, 2020
Amit Seru | Wall Street Journal

Save capitalism from the Cares Act

March 30, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | SIEPR News

Productivity pitfalls of working from home in the age of COVID-19

March 29, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | LA Times

WFH with a roommate or loved one? 5 ways to avoid killing each other

March 27, 2020
Eric Hanushek | The Washington Post

Homeschooling during the coronavirus will set back a generation of children

March 27, 2020
Marshall Burke | The New York Times

What the coronavirus means for climate change

March 26, 2020
Anat Admati | Stanford GSB

Economists to Congress: don’t bail out big business

March 26, 2020
John Taylor | Project Syndicate

Toward a coherent economic strategy for COVID-19

March 26, 2020
Joshua Rauh | Chicago Tribune

Commentary: Congress should let the airlines go to bankruptcy court

March 26, 2020
Ed Lazear | CNBC

Lazear: I am an optimist

March 26, 2020
Mark Duggan | USA Today

California could be the state hit hardest financially by coronavirus. Is it ready?

March 25, 2020
Jay Bhattacharya | WSJ | Opinion

Is the coronavirus as deadly as they say?

March 24, 2020
Edward Lazear | The New York Times | Opinion

Economic stimulus is the wrong prescription

March 24, 2020
Anat Admati | The Associated Press

Buddy, can you spare a dime? Echoes of '30s in viral crisis?

March 23, 2020
Marshall Burke | The Mercury News

Coronavirus: Bay Area air quality is improving as people stay home

March 22, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | The Wall Street Journal

During coronavirus crisis, big companies display largessbut for how long?

March 22, 2020
Ramin Toloui | Politico | Opinion

Banks should defer household debt to protect the economy

March 21, 2020
Susan Athey | The Washington Post

The new coronavirus economy: A gigantic experiment reshaping how we work and live

March 20, 2020
John Taylor | CNBC

Choose economic freedom, choose things that work

March 19, 2020
Caroline Hoxby | The World University Rankings

Coronavirus could be ‘make or break’ for universities’ finances

March 19, 2020
Marshall Burke & Nicholas Bloom | Freakonomics

The side effects of social distancing

March 18, 2020
Darrell Duffie | SIEPR News

Q&A: Darrell Duffie on the financial markets in a coronavirus world

March 18, 2020
Ramin Toloui | Time

As COVID-19 crashes the economy, workers and business owners wonder if anything can save them from financial ruin

March 17, 2020
John Taylor | CNBC

Former Fed governor on how the central bank can help small businesses with coronavirus volatility

March 17, 2020
Marshall Burke | USA Today

Could the coronavirus actually be saving lives in some parts of the world because of reduced air pollution?

March 17, 2020
John Cochrane | WSJ | Opinion

How to treat the financial symptoms of Covid-19

March 16, 2020
Susan Athey | The Washington Post

How to practice social distancing while helping the economy

March 16, 2020
Darrell Duffie | The Economist

The Federal Reserve acts again, as market turmoil continues

March 16, 2020
Marshall Burke | Forbes

Study: Coronavirus lockdown likely saved 77,000 lives in China just by reducing pollution

March 13, 2020
Ramin Toloui | SIEPR Policy Brief

How do the Federal Reserve’s new tools really work?

March 13, 2020
John Taylor | Bloomberg

It's more important than ever for Fed to clarify strategy, John Taylor says

March 13, 2020
Anat Admati | The New York Times

Markets plunge. Economies stall. Panic spreads. It all feels very 2008.

March 9, 2020
Jay Bhattacharya | Bloomberg

Don't fully know the coronavirus death rate, says Stanford professor

March 5, 2020
Jason Furman | WSJ | Opinion

The case for a big coronavirus stimulus

March 1, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | The Wall Street Journal

Coronavirus is different. It’s rapidly hitting supply and demand.

February 26, 2020
Nicholas Bloom | The Sacramento Bee

Telecommuting could create huge benefits for California workers and the environment

For media inquiries and help connecting with an expert, contact:

Adam Gorlick
Director of Communications
agorlick@stanford.edu
415.823.5460