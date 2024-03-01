2024 SIEPR Economic Summit
Nvidia’s Jensen Huang. Ford Motor’s Jim Farley. The Fed’s Adriana Kugler. Former Secretary of State Condoleezza Rice and Australia's Ambassador to the U.S. Kevin Rudd. Our 20th SIEPR Economic Summit brought together more than 500 influential leaders in business, academia, and government to discuss and debate pivotal economic issues — from what’s next for artificial intelligence, electric vehicles and inflation to how to address problems in health care, big cities, and the U.S. response to China.
Highlights and links to recordings from the March 1 event are below.
"This year’s Summit comes at a time of particular urgency and importance. Our job today is to allow evidence — based on rigorous, data-driven research — to guide our conversations and help those on the front lines of policy make better decisions."
— Mark Duggan, Trione Director of SIEPR
Making connections and informing policy
Here's what stood out from the 2024 SIEPR Economic Summit.
Summit Sessions
With the backdrop of a U.S. presidential election and growing geopolitical threats, panelists and speakers at the 2024 SIEPR Economic Summit threaded optimism and pragmatism throughout their perspectives. We invite you to explore the sessions and deepen your understanding of some of today's most pressing economic issues.
"Never seen a competitor like this before."
Jim Farley speaks candidly about China's push into electric vehicles, the cultural transition at Ford, and why motorsports are key to staying competitive.
"I'm cautiously optimistic."
As the U.S. continues to grapple with inflation, the Federal Reserve governor discusses today’s economy, declining wealth inequality and the importance of academic research.
The incredible future of AI
Jensen Huang describes his chipmaking company’s stratospheric rise and how gangbuster technological advances will quickly pave new ways of life with AI.
How "tall" is China?
Two veteran diplomats — Condoleezza Rice and Kevin Rudd — take a measured look at China, the country’s future and the intertwined role of U.S. policy.
Scenes from the Summit